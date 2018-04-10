By Trend

Kazakhstan’s Shymkent oil refinery started major repairs, the company's press service said.

PetroKazakhstan Oil Products LLP informed the media about the scheduled shutdown of the Shymkent oil refinery, with a view to overhaul since April 10, 2018.

The schedule of planned preventive maintenance of technological installations of the refinery is coordinated with the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

The renovation is aimed at ensuring compliance with the requirements of industrial safety and equipment reliability and further performance of tasks for the qualitative and uninterrupted operation of the refinery.

The project of modernization and reconstruction of the Shymkent oil refinery is planned to perform work on the integration of new facilities of the RFCC catalytic cracking complex and existing facilities of the Shymkent oil refinery," the press service of the refinery said.

In 2017 the first stage of modernization of the Shymkent oil refinery was completed, the completion of the second stage is scheduled for the third quarter of 2018.

