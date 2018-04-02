By Trend

Russia's Ural Airlines, Utair, S7 Airlines and Nordwind Airlines will not be able to operate flights to Tajikistan's Dushanbe and Khujand starting from April 2 since the Tajik state aviation structures recall their flight permissions.

The measure applies to 11 destinations, Tajik media outlets reported.

Flights from Novosibirsk, Irkutsk, Yekaterinburg, Krasnodar, Krasnoyarsk, St. Petersburg, and Samara to Dushanbe, as well as from Novosibirsk, Samara, St. Petersburg, Surgut to Khujand will be banned.

The decision of the Tajik authorities is likely to be a response to the decision of the Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia suspending flights of two Tajik airlines to a number of Russian cities.

