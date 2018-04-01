By Trend

Turkey's exports increased by 10.5 percent and amounted to $159.923 billion over the last 12 months, the Turkish media cited the report of the country’s Exporters’ Assembly (TİM).

According to the report, exports for March increased by 11.5 percent to $15.106 billion compared to the same month of 2017.

This figure was the highest one for the months during the entire history of the country's exports, TIM said.

According to the report, Turkey's exports amounted to $40.727 billion over the first three months of 2018, which is 10.4 percent more than in the same period of 2017.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz