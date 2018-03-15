By Trend

London has handed to Moscow a list of 23 Russian diplomats declared personae non grata, with the embassy’s military diplomats put on it, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in the 60 Minutes program on Rossiya’24 channel, TASS reported.

"Today, the list was handed to the Russian side, we have it," she said. "They are Russian diplomats. Among them are military diplomats. Those people are ordered to leave the United Kingdom within seven days."

According to Zakharova, Moscow will offer an appropriate response to the British government’s steps against Russia and officials are currently considering the reciprocal measures.

"We’ll take the measures that will be absolutely proportionate to the situation and we’re mulling them right now," she said.

---

