By Trend

Regional issues will be discussed during the visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to Moscow, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a message on March 12.

Cavusoglu's visit to Moscow is scheduled for March 12-14.

During the visit, the foreign minister will participate in the sixth meeting of the joint strategic planning group of Russia and Turkey.

Cavusoglu is also expected to attend the opening of the international exhibition of leisure and travel, which will be held in Moscow on March 14-16.

---

