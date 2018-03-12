By Trend

The cotton sowing season starts in Turkmenistan on March 23, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reports.

Cotton growers of the Ahal, Lebap and Mary provinces will start sowing on this day, and the northern Dashoguz province will join on March 28.

The future harvest of cotton depends largely on compliance with the agricultural norms during the sowing campaign, and therefore, it is important that this campaign is conducted in a timely and high-quality manner, the country’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at a government meeting.

Cotton makes up a major part of Turkmenistan’s exports and is a sought-after raw material for dozens of modern enterprises of the dynamically developing textile industry in the country.

The total area of cultivated land is more than 500,000 hectares.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz