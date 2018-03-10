By Trend

The historic agreements between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are very important not only for the two states, but for the whole Central Asian region, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, reports his press office.

In his statement the Uzbek leader summed up the negotiations with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe on March 9-10, which resulted in 27 agreements.

The presidents signed a joint statement on strengthening of friendship and good-neighborliness and an agreement on certain parts of the Uzbek-Tajik state border.

Other directions of cooperation include further interaction in trade, economy, investments, finances, transportation and transit, agriculture, water and energy industry, taxes, customs, tourism, education and science, healthcare, culture, inter-regional cooperation, security, and crime prevention.

The signed agreements create a new legal base for further all-round development of the mutually beneficial relations between the two countries.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev concluded that Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have no unsettled issues left. The opinion was seconded by Tajik leader Emomali Rakmon.

