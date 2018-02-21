By Trend

Two Turkish servicemen were killed in northern Iraq during the battles with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organization, the Turkish media reported referring to the Turkish General Staff Feb. 21.

Reportedly, Turkish servicemen and the PKK militants are fighting in northern Iraq.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

