By Trend

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Erlan Abdyldaev met with Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, on Feb. 17, 2018, the Kyrgyz Foreign Affairs Ministry's press service reported, Kabar reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of Kyrgyz-Qatar bilateral cooperation and prospects for its development. The ministers expressed their interest in developing relations in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, in particular, organizing high-level visits and attracting Qatari investments to the country's economy.

The ministers spoke in favor of further deepening constructive dialogue in bilateral and multilateral formats by intensifying the political dialogue.

