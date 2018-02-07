By Kamila Aliyeva

Industrial enterprises in Tajikistan will get a relief from a number of inspections for a period of two years.

The lower house of the parliament supported the initiative of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to declare a two-year moratorium on all types of inspections on the subjects of industrial entrepreneurship on February 7.

“To abolish groundless repeated inspections and create a favorable climate for the development of industrial entrepreneurship, the president signed a decree on January 16 this year,” said the head of the State Property Committee of Tajikistan Farrukh Hamralizoda.

Thus, entrepreneurs engaged in production are exempted from all types of inspections except for the planned ones conducted by the Anti-Corruption Agency, the National Bank, the Prosecutor General's Office, the Accounts Chamber and the Tax Committee.

It is assumed that this measure will help support industrial entrepreneurship and increase export potential, as well as reduce the number of inspections.

Hamralizoda stressed that after the adoption of the law “On the moratorium” in Tajikistan, a special register of business entities in production spheres will be created.

Under the moratorium decree adopted by the parliament, checks could only go ahead when there was a suspicion that consumer rights were somehow being violated. The moratorium only extends to production facilities, not other types of enterprises.

There are no less than 78 different government bodies empowered to run checks in Tajikistan.

