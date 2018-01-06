Trend:

Protest moods are becoming more active in Armenia this year due to the deterioration of the socio-economic situation and a sharp rise in prices for essential products, believes Armen Martirosyan, the deputy chairman of the opposition Heritage party.

The year 2018 started in Armenia with the rise in price of gasoline, diesel fuel and gas at filling stations. The rise in price is linked with amendments to the Tax Code and increased excise taxes.

Chairman of the Union of Armenian Employers Gagik Makaryan, in turn, believes that the rise in price of gasoline and gas will affect all sectors of the Armenian economy. "The prices have increased more than expected. The rise in price of compressed gas may lead to an increase in transport prices, "Makaryan said.

The price of 'Regular' gasoline grew by about 5 percent compared to the end of 2017 and by 10 percent compared to the beginning of December 2017. At the beginning of December 2017, gasoline cost 390 drams ($0.80), at the end of December 2017 it cost 410 drams ($0.84), and starting from Jan. 1 it costs 430 drams ($0.89).

The price of diesel fuel grew 7 percent, having risen on the New Year’s eve from 410 drams ($0.84) to 440 drams ($0.91).

The price for gas at filling stations increased most of all. Before the New Year, it was sold at 180-200 drams ($0.37 - $0.41) per cubic meter, but starting from Jan. 1, the price grew 10 percent. About 90 percent of cars in Armenia, including city transport and taxis, use natural gas.

In addition, a gradual rise in price of more than 800 items of goods is expected in Armenia.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz