Trend:

A draft “Law on Transport Security” was adopted at a regular meeting of the Turkmen Parliament, the Turkmen government said in a message.

The law determines legal, organizational and economic basis for ensuring security of transport infrastructure and vehicles from illegal interference, as well as regulates social relations in the sector.

“Major international and regional projects implemented by Turkmenistan jointly with neighboring states are aimed at promoting trade and economic cooperation and tourism, strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties,” Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

Thus, the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran and Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Tajikistan railways, airports in Ashgabat and regions of Turkmenistan, highways, bridges across the Amu Darya River, the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, and other facilities that have been already commissioned and are being built in the country should become key links of transnational transport corridors.

