By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan introduced a ban on construction of new houses with more than three storeys in the Duzce province in the north-west of the country, the Turkish media reported on January 4.

This decision is related to the fact that the Duzce province is located in the seismic zone.

Earlier, Erdogan noted that restrictions regarding the height of multi-storey houses will be imposed throughout Turkey, and in particular in such cities as Ankara and Istanbul.

He said that such restrictions are related to the need to preserve the environment and they mainly cover areas where environmental problems are most acute.

---

