The Turkish Interior Ministry said in a message Jan. 3 that overall 48,305 people were arrested as a result of the fight against the movement of Fethullah Gulen, who is involved in the July military coup attempt in Turkey.

The message says that nearly 96,000 Turkish citizens were detained as part of the fight against the Gulen movement.

Turkey will fight against the Gulen movement until the end, according to the message.

On July 15 evening, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country. Meanwhile, a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.

The death toll as a result of the military coup attempt stood at 250 people, and more than 2,000 people were wounded.

The Turkish authorities accuse the leader of the “Hizmet” movement, Fethullah Gulen, of involvement in an attempted military coup and demand the US to extradite him.

