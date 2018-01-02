By Trend

Since Jan. 1, a system of double ("green" and "red") corridor operates at checkpoints in all international airports in Uzbekistan.

In international airports, passengers crossing the customs border can choose the "green" or "red" corridor for customs operations as a form of declaring non-commercial purpose goods.

These measures will significantly improve the logistics of the passenger flow, Uzbekistan Airways said.

Bringing customs clearance in line with generally accepted world standards and simplifying customs formalities is aimed at creating the most favorable conditions for development of tourism, said the company.

Declaration of goods in the "green corridor" is carried out verbally. Passing through the "green corridor" implies that the person does not have goods subject to written declaration.

The "green corridor" is not allowed for those who have goods the import or export of which is prohibited or restricted by legislation, the value or amount of which exceed the norms of duty-free import and the norms of import of goods not subject to excise tax, as well as carrying national and foreign currency in amounts exceeding the maximum permitted amount and thus being subject to written declaration.

Those following the "red corridor" fill in the customs declaration.

The double corridor system will also operate at the road and railway checkpoints starting Jan. 1, 2021.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz