Over 3.5 billion barrels of oil have been dispatched from Turkey’s Ceyhan terminal since the commissioning of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline in 2006 that takes Azerbaijan's energy resources to the European markets.

Some 4,661 tankers with oil have been loaded from the Ceyhan terminal to this date, local media reported with reference to Botas, the operator of the Turkish section of the pipeline.

Moreover, 1.7 million barrels of oil were dispatched from the Ceyhan terminal in 2020.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline is a transport line for Azerbaijani oil from the Caspian Sea to the port of Ceyhan in Turkey, and then to European markets via the Mediterranean Sea.

The construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline was started on September 18, 2002, in the capital of Azerbaijan. On July 13, 2006, the official opening ceremony of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline took place in Turkey.

The total length of the pipeline is 1,768 km, of which 443 km pass through the territory of Azerbaijan; 249 km to Georgia; 1076 km to Turkey. The projected capacity is 50 million tons of oil per year or one million barrels per day.

Currently, oil from Azeri-Chirag-Guneshlu block of fields, condensate from Shah Deniz field, as well as SOCAR oil is transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

The Baku- Tbilisi- Ceyhan pipeline shareholders are: BP (30.1 percent); AzBTC (25 percent); MOL (8.9 percent); Equinor (8.71 percent); TPAO (6.53 percent); Eni (5 per cent); Total (5 percent), ITOCHU (3.4 percent); INPEX (2.5 percent), ExxonMobil (2.5 percent) and ONGC (BTC) Limited (2.36 percent).

