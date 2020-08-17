By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov during the videoconference and Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian have discussed potential in the energy cooperation between the two countries in a video conference.

Addressing the meeting, Shahbazov said that extension of the “Agreement on the purchase of electricity” signed between Azerbaijani Azerenergy and Iranian Tavanir is a step to support energy cooperation between two countries.

Bilateral and trilateral cooperation in the energy sector were high on the agenda of the meeting.

Moreover, the ministers discussed the implementation of hydroelectric installations and power plants of Khudaferin and Maiden Tower, as well as the Ordubad hydroelectric power plant.

The acceleration of the work on these projects was highlighted, and it was decided to hold meetings of the corresponding technical commissions in the nearest future.

Furthermore, the project to build a power plant on the border with Iran was discussed.

Additionally, the importance of creating a Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran energy corridor was emphasized.

It was noted that relevant agreements were reached between the three countries on preparation of feasibility study of connection of power networks in Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia by the Consulting and Engineering Company.

Prospects for cooperation in the field of electricity between Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey were also discussed at the meeting.

---

