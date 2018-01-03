By Trend:

The price of OPEC oil basket stood at $64.83 a barrel on Jan. 2, which is $0.36 more than on Dec. 29, the cartel told Trend Jan. 3.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

The price for March futures of the North Sea Brent oil mix rose by 0.02 percent – up to $66.56 per barrel, while the price for February futures of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil increased by 0.08 percent – up to $60.41 per barrel on Jan. 3.

