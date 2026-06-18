President: Political, economic, social stability is today's reality of Azerbaijan

18 June 2026 09:50 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“Azerbaijan has been independent for only 35 years. And except for the first two years of war, occupation, humanitarian catastrophe, civil war, and other difficulties, the rest was characterized by the stable development of the country, and this is one of the main prerequisites for the success of every country,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

“Where stability is undermined, we cannot talk even about development. So stability—political, economic, and social stability—which today is a reality in Azerbaijan, is not only the main factor for our development but also a factor in regional development. Because with strong ties on a regional scale and also in the global arena, Azerbaijan has already become an important actor in many aspects,” the head of state said.