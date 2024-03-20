Azernews.Az

Serbian Embassy in Azerbaijan congratulates Azerbaijanis on occasion of Nowruz holiday

20 March 2024 14:55 (UTC+04:00)
The Embassy of Serbia in Baku congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Nowruz holiday, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Embassy on its official X account.

The post reads:

"The Embassy of #Serbia wishes all the citizens of #Azerbaijan a happy Novruz! May you always celebrate it in peace, joy, unity and well-being! Novruz bayramınız mübarək!"

