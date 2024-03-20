Serbian Embassy in Azerbaijan congratulates Azerbaijanis on occasion of Nowruz holiday
The Embassy of Serbia in Baku congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Nowruz holiday, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Embassy on its official X account.
The post reads:
"The Embassy of #Serbia wishes all the citizens of #Azerbaijan a happy Novruz! May you always celebrate it in peace, joy, unity and well-being! Novruz bayramınız mübarək!"
The Embassy of #Serbia wishes all the citizens of #Azerbaijan a happy Novruz! May you always celebrate it in peace, joy, unity and well-being!— Serbia in Azerbaijan (@SRBinAzerbaijan) March 20, 2024
Novruz bayramınız mübarək! pic.twitter.com/QBI7u4Vact
---
