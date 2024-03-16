President: Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia increased by 15 percent last year
“Our trade turnover is also on the rise, nearing 900 million dollars, with an increase of about 15 percent last year,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, Azernews reports.
"Thanks to the well-thought-out reform policy of the Georgian government, a favorable investment climate has been created in Georgia. Azerbaijani investors have invested 3.4 billion dollars in the Georgian economy. Of course, the main reason for this is the presence of a good investment climate," the head of state added.
