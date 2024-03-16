Artificial intelligence can strengthen international security, says former Uzbek FM

16 March 2024 21:08 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Former Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov, speaking at the XI Global Baku Forum, highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence to enhance international security, Azernews reports.

Norov emphasized that artificial intelligence could offer a degree of protection and foster international dialogue on security matters.

However, he cautioned that the increasing reliance on artificial intelligence could also introduce complexities and underscored the shortage of cybersecurity specialists since 2021.

The XI Global Baku Forum, attended by delegates from various countries and international organizations, serves as a platform for addressing global challenges and opportunities, including cybersecurity, climate change, and geopolitical stability.

