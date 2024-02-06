Election campaign of presidential candidates completed in Azerbaijan

6 February 2024 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Pre-election campaigning in the presidential election to be held on February 7 has ended in Azerbaijan, and a "day of silence" has been announced, Azernews reports.

It should be reminded that according to the calendar plan for the preparation and holding of the presidential election, the pre-election campaign is completed 24 hours before the voting. Seven candidates are running for the post of the country's president.

