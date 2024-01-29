German official says her country is ready to collaborate with Azerbaijan within COP29

29 January 2024 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Jennifer Morgan, special representative of the German Federal Foreign Office for International Climate Policy, told reporters in Baku that Azerbaijan has assumed a great role in hosting COP29, Azernews reports.

"We congratulate Azerbaijan on holding this event. This year has been one of the warmest periods in history," she noted.

Morgan emphasised that the Paris Agreement promotes multilateral cooperation.

"One of the directions within the framework of this agreement is adaptation to climate change. And the other track concerns the financial sphere. Many countries around the world have set a goal to reach zero emissions by 2050. We hope that Azerbaijan will also achieve this goal by mid-century," the special envoy added.

The special representative of the German Federal Foreign Office added that an important topic of COP29 is financing.

"It is also necessary to make changes in the financial system. It is necessary to move from financing fossil fuel projects to renewable energy sources," she said.

Special Representative Jennifer Morgan also noted that Germany is ready to work with Azerbaijan within COP29.

"The success of COP conferences is their inclusiveness. NGOs and civil society actively participate in these events. The participation of the private sector within the framework of this conference is of great significance," she noted.

Jennifer Morgan added that developed countries are committed to playing an active role in climate finance, and Germany is committed to taking leadership on this issue.

The Special Representative noted the importance of the Green Climate Fund as well as the Loss and Damage Fund.

"We take this issue very seriously. Germany can share with Azerbaijan its experience in water management," Jennifer Morgan added.

---

