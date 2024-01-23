Community calls on EU to refrain from unfair & accusatory rhetoric against Azerbaijan

23 January 2024 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Western Azerbaijan Community once again calls on the EU side to refrain from unfair and accusatory rhetoric against Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Community.

It was reported that the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, continues to make slanderous statements against Azerbaijan.

"With these statements, the European Union once again proves that it does not demonstrate a neutral position in the normalisation process in relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The fact that the representative of the Union has never mentioned that Armenia has occupied the territory of Azerbaijan".

It was noted that in such a situation, the EU mediation mission in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia has no chance.

"The statement of a representative of an international organisation stating in a threatening tone to one of the parties that he wants to contribute to the process as a mediator is incompatible with the essence of the principle of "mediation" and cannot be.

The Western Azerbaijan Community once again calls on the EU side to abandon unfair and accusatory rhetoric against Azerbaijan," the Community concluded.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz