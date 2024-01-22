Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy speeds up appointment of energy managers

22 January 2024 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Energy calls to speed up the appointment of energy managers, Azernews reports.

Appointed candidates are expected to be responsible for the efficient use of energy in economic entities with an annual energy consumption of more than 1,000 tons of oil equivalent, as well as in non-residential buildings with a construction area of ​​at least 10,000 square meters or an annual energy consumption of more than 250 tons of oil equivalent invites the head of the economic entity and the owners of non-residential buildings.

279.0.3 of the Code of Administrative Offences of the Republic of Azerbaijan due to the non-appointment of the energy administrator. According to the article, a fine of 200 to 400 manats is imposed on individuals, on officials for 1,000 to 1,500 manats, and on legal entities in the amount of 2,500 to 3,000 manats.

The appointment of the energy manager is carried out by the Attestation Commission. The commission is formed by the head of the economic entity or the owner of the non-residential building, consisting of 5 people. One of the members of the commission should be a representative of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Applications for the submission of a representative to the Attestation Commission to appoint an energy manager are available at the Ministry of Energy's telephone numbers (012) 598-16-53/54/55, as well as the website www.minenergy.gov.az and the e-mail address [email protected] accepted through

It should be noted that the appointment of energy managers is prepared following Article 8.2 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the Efficient Use of Energy Resources and Energy Efficiency" and approved by Resolution No. 436 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 8, 2022, "Requirements for Energy Managers", as well as the Rule on their attestation" is regulated.

