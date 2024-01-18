MES extinguishes fire in building of Sumgait State Technical College [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

18 January 2024 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

The fire that broke out in the building of the Sumgait State Technical College, located in the 22nd block of Sumgait city, was extinguished by the forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Azernews reports.

According to the information provided by the Ministry as a result of the fire, the combustible constructions of 6 rooms on an area of ​​200m² and the combustible constructions of the roof were burnt on the 2nd floor of the two-story building with a total area of ​​1024m², each floor of which is 512m².

Most of the building, the adjacent housing, and nearby houses were protected from fire. As part of security measures, 8 residents were evacuated.

Due to the fire that started in the dormitory of Sumgait State Technical College on 18.01.2024, 3 people (2 male, 1 female) admitted to the Emergency Medical Hospital under the Sumgait Medical Center were discharged home for outpatient treatment.

It should be noted that on 17.01.2024 at around 22:50, 3 brigades of the Sumgayit Medical Center Emergency Medical Center were immediately involved in the scene of the fire that started in the dormitory of the Sumgayit State Technical College.

It is reported that a person (male) born in 1954 was hospitalized in moderate condition with the diagnosis of toxic effect of other gases.

"People born in 1981 (male) and born in 1961 (female) were helped on the spot with the diagnosis of the toxic effect of other gases. Their status is sufficient. 2 women were treated on the spot with the diagnosis of acute reaction to stress. The brigades are currently at the scene of the incident," it was stated in the information.

