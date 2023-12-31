Newly appointed ambassador of Japan presents copy of his credentials to Jeyhun Bayramov [PHOTOS]

31 December 2023 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received the newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to Azerbaijan Kazuo Watanabe, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry.

The Ambassador Watanabe presented a copy of his credentials to Jeyhun Bayramov. The parties discussed the agenda and prospects for bilateral cooperation, as well as the situation in the region.

At the meeting, the importance of friendly ties and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan in a number of areas was underlined

The sides emphasized that there are wide opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the field of green energy, transport and logistics, etc.

An exchange of views also took place on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

---

