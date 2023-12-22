President Ilham Aliyev visits village of Pirjamal in Khojaly district

22 December 2023 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has visited the village of Pirjamal in the Khojaly district.

According to Azernews, the head of state examined the territory of the village.

The village of Pirjamal, nestled at the foot of the mountain, fell under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in 1992. The village was liberated from separatists through anti-terrorism measures implemented by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh on September 19-20.

