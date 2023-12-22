Croatian president congratulates Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev

22 December 2023 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Croatia Zoran Milanović, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

It is pleasure to send warm congratulations for your birthday and best wishes of health, happiness and professional achievements.

Mr. President, I wish you all the best and much success in your efforts to further enhance the prosperity of your country.

I am confident that in the spirit of friendship, Croatia and Azerbaijan will further strengthen and intensify bilateral cooperation, whereby joint work to advance economic relations is of exceptional importance.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Zoran Milanović

President of the Republic of Croatia"

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz