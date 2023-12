21 December 2023 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

All the symbolic remnants of separatism have been thrown into the landfill of history, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech ahead of the football match of the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup in Khankendi, Azernews reports.

Will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz