6 July 2023 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

French policy does not serve peace in the South Caucasus.

This was stated by Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Centre for Analysis of International Relations (ICRA) at the event "Towards the complete elimination of colonialism" held in Baku, Azernews reports, according to the event.

He said that despite EU Council President Charles Michel is making efforts to sign a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, France shows a different attitude towards signing the agreement.

Farid Shafiyev is a highly educated and experienced professional in the field of international relations. He holds a Master's Degree in Public Administration from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government, a Ph.D. in History from Carleton University in Ottawa, and has served in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in Baku. He was the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Canada from 2009 to 2014, and the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Czech Republic from 2014 to 2019.

Shafiyev discussed the importance of eliminating colonialism in order to achieve a more equitable and just world. He noted that colonialism has had a long and devastating impact on the countries and peoples it has subjugated and that it continues to be a major source of inequality and injustice in the world today. He argued that the only way to truly eliminate colonialism is to ensure that all countries and peoples are treated equally and fairly and that their rights and interests are respected.

He also emphasized the need for international cooperation in order to achieve this goal. He argued that the international community must work together to ensure that all countries and peoples are treated equally and fairly and that their rights and interests are respected. He also noted that the international community must take steps to ensure that colonialism does not continue to be a source of inequality and injustice in the world.

In conclusion, F. Shafiyev argued that the complete elimination of colonialism is essential for achieving a more equitable and just world. He emphasized the need for international cooperation and the importance of ensuring that all countries and peoples are treated equally and fairly. He also noted that the international community must take steps to ensure that colonialism does not continue to be a source of inequality and injustice in the world.

