"Friendship Forest" in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil to cover area of 20 hectares - deputy minister

"Friendship Forest" will be created on the territory of “Azerbaijan-Türkiye International Forestry Training Center”, the foundation of which was laid in Jabrayil district, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov told reporters as part of Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea, Trend reports.

He noted that "Friendship Forest" will cover an area of 20 hectares.

"Forests will be planted on terraces on the territory of 40 hectares in front of the Center. Preference will be given to seedlings of local species of trees and shrubs. The total area under the project is 105 hectares. Construction and earthworks began in July this year. The project will be completed in the first half of 2024 and the Center will start operating," Karimov said.

