Azerbaijani confederation opens rep office in Germany to promote economic ties

8 June 2022 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Confederation of the Azerbaijani Entrepreneurs has opened its representative office in Germany with Elnur Huseynov as its head, Azernews reports per the confederation.

The move comes as part of the confederation's policy to open new representative offices abroad to promote business ties. Elnur Huseynov is a graduate of the Academy of Public Administration under the Azerbaijani president. In 2010, he did a master's degree at the Willy Brandt School of Public Policy in Germany; in 2016, he did doctoral studies at the Free University of Berlin (Freie Universität Berlin). Elnur Huseynov has been a consultant for the German-Russian Economic Union since 2018.

The trade figures with Germany exceeded $377.5 million from January through April 2022, while standing at $287.8 million in the same period last year (an increase of 31.1 percent over the year), according to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

--

