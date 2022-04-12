By Trend

Fundamental social reforms implemented on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, newly elected head of the Azerbaijani state in April 2018, the decrees and orders signed by him have ensured significant progress in the social development of Azerbaijan over the past four years, Trend reports.

The work done and the projects being implemented have contributed to the further strengthening of Azerbaijan, turning it into a powerful state, and further improving the well-being of citizens. All this is the logical outcome of sustainable social reforms carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

From 2003 through 2018, wages in Azerbaijan increased by almost seven times, and pensions - by more than 10 times. During this period, social infrastructure developed, more than 3,100 schools and over 640 hospitals were built and renovated.

The Azerbaijani MP Vugar Iskandarov commenting on the social development of Azerbaijan over the past four years said that sustainable measures are being taken in the country for the social security of the population.

"These measures have been continued over the past four years. As a result of fundamental social reforms, decrees and orders signed by President Ilham Aliyev, significant progress has been made in the social development of Azerbaijan over this period," Iskandarov noted. "During this period, the minimum wage in Azerbaijan grew by 2.3 times, the average monthly wage - by almost 40 percent, and the median wage - by 74 percent."

"Besides, the minimum pension increased by 2.2 times, and the average monthly pension - by 65 percent, allowances and scholarships for vulnerable groups of the population - by an average of 2.5-3 times, and for some categories of the population they more than tripled," he reminded. "In the period after 2018, by decrees and orders signed by the head of state, three packages of social reforms were implemented, covering half of the country's population, the cost of which is 6.5 billion manat ($3.8 billion)."

The MP also noted that strengthening the social protection of families of martyrs and war invalids is the main direction of the policy of the head of state.

According to him, by the president’s decrees and orders, envisaging special care for the families of martyrs and war veterans, the social security of this category of the population is steadily being strengthened.

Over the past four years, a consistent increase in social payments for these categories of citizens has been ensured. At the same time, on instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the housing program for this category of citizens was expanded five times in 2021, the MP further reminded.

"Last year, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population provided them with 3,000 apartments, and for the entire period as a whole - more than 12,500 apartments and private houses," Iskandarov said. "The housing program also covered the heroes of the 2020 second Karabakh war and citizens from vulnerable groups (visually disabled persons and pupils of state orphanages)."

"Moreover, on the initiative of the First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, residential buildings were built in the Absheron district for the orphanages’ pupils. As a result, 365 of them were provided with housing," he stressed. "In recent years, the orphanages’ pupils have been provided with housing in new residential complexes, which also indicates the expansion of social programs."

"Besides, up to 1,450 war veterans have been provided with cars over the past four years, and 7,400 war veterans - for the entire period," the MP said.

Iskandarov also stressed that all of the above once again clearly demonstrates the state's care for this category of citizens.

"As President Ilham Aliyev noted, Azerbaijan ranks among the most advanced countries in the world in this area as well. This policy is based on moral norms," he said.

"Families of people who gave their lives for their Motherland will continue to be provided with the care and attention of the state. In recent years, the size of their benefits and pensions has notably grown," added the MP.

According to another MP Elshan Musayev, over the past four years, the decrees and orders signed by President Ilham Aliyev have ensured significant progress in the social development of Azerbaijan.

"These successes are reflected in all areas of the social sphere. As a result of the reforms carried out in accordance with the successful socio-economic policy of President Ilham Aliyev, the minimum wage in Azerbaijan increased by 2.3 times, the average monthly wage - by almost 40 percent, the minimum size of pensions - by 2.2 times, and the average monthly pension - by 65 percent," Musayev said.

He noted that martyr families and war veterans are also constantly in the focus of attention of the head of state, and over the past four years, a consistent increase in social payments to this category of the population has been ensured.

"One of the major achievements in the field of social reforms implemented over the past four years was the creation of the DOST [Sustainable and Operational Social Security] Agency and DOST Centers under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev," the MP said.

"The DOST concept, created at the initiative of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, has already has become a new brand of Azerbaijan. So, during his inauguration speech, President Ilham Aliyev said: "Our common goal is to make the country even stronger and turn it into an even more powerful state so that the people of Azerbaijan live even better."

Musayev said that over the past four years, the above words of the president have been confirmed at the highest level.

"A successful social policy ensuring important social progress for the well-being of the Azerbaijani citizens will allow us to achieve new results in the future," concluded the MP.

