Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund for Azerbaijan Piotr Trabinski has visited the country's liberated Aghdam city.

Emin Huseynov, the Azerbaijani president's special representative in the liberated territories (except Shusha) included in the Karabakh economic region, tweeted about this on February 23.

Trabinski got acquainted with the monuments destroyed during Aghdam's occupation and the ongoing restoration work, during the visit.

"Today, the Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund for Azerbaijan, Mr. Piotr Trabinski, visited Agdam. Throughout the visit, we acquainted Mr. Piotr Trabinski with the monuments destroyed during the occupation period in Aghdam and reconstruction works," Huseynov said.

Azerbaijan joined the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on September 18, 1992. Since Azerbaijan's induction into the organization, the IMF has implemented several programs in Azerbaijan that foster economic growth.

Aghdam was occupied by Armenian forces in the war in 1993. Azerbaijan regained control over the region under the November 10, 2020, trilateral ceasefire deal that ended last year’s war.

Under the general plan, the territory of Aghdam city is 1,750 hectares and gardens will be created around the city on a 2,450-hectare-area. The smart social infrastructure will be established, 15 schools and kindergartens will be built in the city.

Initially, a big forest park stretching 125 hectares will be laid out in Aghdam. The Aghdam Canal, which is being restored, will pass through the city and water will drain into the lake that will be created here.

The creation of the Industrial Park is already underway under the general plan in Aghdam. It will be divided into social and technical zones and will have the food, light industry, services sectors, and big industrial enterprises. The bases for the sale of building materials and a park for vehicles will be created in the Industry Park.

It is planned to open the enterprises producing building materials, meat and dairy factories, establish a wine and feed production, produce and process fertilizers, organize the packing of agricultural products, produce canned fruits and vegetables.

Aghdam's strategic and geographical location will expand the possibilities to turn it into an industrial center of the Karabakh region.

