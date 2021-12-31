By Trend

Cafes and restaurants in Azerbaijan will work until 2 AM. on Dec.31, Trend reports citing a decision made by the Cabinet of Ministers on December 11, 2021.

The decision notes that New Year's events in catering facilities should be organized in accordance with the current rules, guidelines and the following requirements:

1) the total number of customers should not exceed 150 people, the capacity of the hall should be determined taking into account the area of ​​the event venue;

2) all guests over 18 years old who take part in the festive event must be vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine or have a proof of immunity after recovering from coronavirus, or a certificate of contraindication to vaccination.

3) the use of personal protective equipment (medical masks, gloves, etc.) by service personnel (except musicians) at the event is mandatory;

4) the owner of the premises or facility where the event is held is obliged to enter on the icaze.e-gov.az portal data on the halls functioning within this facility, their capacity and working personnel (including temporarily hired employees), as well as on the start time and the end of the event (no later than 02:00 AM), the number of guests no later than five days before the date of the event.

