Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay said she was 'shocked by the tragic deaths of Siraj Abishov and Maharram Ibrahimov', according to a UNESCO statement, Trend reports.

Employees of Azerbaijan's AzTV channel and AZERTAC news agency were killed as a result of the mine explosion in Kalbajar district, a source in AZTV said on June 4. According to the source, the TV channel’s cameraman Siraj Abishov, born in 1989, and the agency's employee Maharram Ibrahimov, born in 1982, were killed in a mine explosion while on duty.

Azoulay condemned the deaths of Azerbaijani journalists on 4 June noting that “journalists must be able to exercise their profession without risk to their personal safety.”

UNESCO promotes the safety of journalists through global awareness-raising, capacity building and a range of actions, notably in the framework of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity.

