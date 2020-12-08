By Trend

The servicemen wounded during the defense of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as the families of martyrs don’t need to apply to the newly created ‘YASHAT’ Foundation themselves, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan (ASAN Service) Ulvi Mehdiyev said, Trend reports on Dec.8.

According to Mehdiyev, volunteers of the service will visit the wounded servicemen and martyr families to identify their needs, since the service has addresses of all those wounded in Azerbaijan's Patriotic War and families of the martyrs.

He noted that groups of ASAN volunteers will be created in the Azerbaijani districts.

“Starting from tomorrow, we’ll visit the families together with the volunteers. In a short time, all the families of the martyrs and the wounded servicemen will be visited, and their needs determined," added the chairman.

---

