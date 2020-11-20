By Trend

A festive march was held in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, Trend’s regional correspondent reports from the scene.

Starting from the morning hours on November 20, the population of Aghdam began a festive march.

The march was dedicated to the liberation of Aghdam from the Armenian occupation. Hundreds of Aghdam residents took part in the march, which began before entry to the district and continued to the Guzanly village.

