By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has repatriated 123 more citizens stranded in neighbouring Georgia due to COVID-19, local media reported on September 4.



Overall, 281 people were repatriated from Georgia. Out of them, 123 are Azerbaijani citizens, 151 are Georgian citizens, 5 are Russian citizens, 1 is Turkish citizen and another one is Ukrainian citizen.



On September 3, repatriated citizens passed the coronavirus test in one of Marneuli clinics.

All citizens with negative test results were taken to the border checkpoint «Sınıq körpü» by special buses from the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia, to return back to the country.

The repatriated citizens will not be placed under quarantine in Azerbaijan. However all citizens undertake obligations for self- isolation for two weeks upon arrival.

The Georgia-Azerbaijan border has been closed since March, and air communication between the two countries has been temporarily suspended due to COVID-19.

So far, Azerbaijan has repatriated about 2,000 citizens from Georgia.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and closed its borders with all neighbouring countries.

