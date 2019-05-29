By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on May 30. North-west wind will blow.

Temperature will be from +18°C to +21°C at night and +24°C+28°C in the daytime in Absheron and +18°C to +20°C at night and +25°C+27°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 763 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night and 50-60% in the daytime.

Lightning and rain are expected in country's regions. Torrential rain and hail are forecasted in some places of the Greater Caucasus. Fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning.

West wind will occasionally intensify in some places. Temperature will be from +14°C to +19°C at night, from +27°C to +32°C in the daytime, in mountains from +7°C to + 12°C at night, and from +14°C to +18°C in the daytime.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz