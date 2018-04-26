Trend:

Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel has congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with his victory in the April 11 presidential election.

"I heartily congratulate you on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan," reads the congratulatory message.

Merkel further voiced support to the deepening of relations between the two states and societies.

"Germany is ready to further support Azerbaijan as a partner on the way of political and economic modernization in the future. I wish you success in your supreme state duty," Merkel said.

--

