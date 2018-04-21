By Trend

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has expressed gratitude to Artur Rasizade for his activity as the country’s prime minister, said the press-service of Azerbaijani president.

President Aliyev said on April 21 that Artur Rasizade has worked effectively for many years holding high positions in civil service.

Rasizade worked hard for Azerbaijan’s development under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev both during the USSR period and during the years of independence, said the head of state.

It was pointed out that Artur Rasizade spared no effort for even more strengthening Azerbaijan’s independence and for achieving great success by the country under the leadership of Ilham Aliyev as well.

Rasizade, for his part, expressed gratitude to the head of state for the appreciation of his activity. He noted that during the presidency of Ilham Aliyev, who successfully continues the policy of Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev, the country has achieved unprecedented success in all directions of the social and economic sphere and has gained great reputation on the international arena.

Artur Rasizade once again thanked the head of state for the care and attention. He wished success to President Aliyev in his future activity in ensuring Azerbaijani people’s welfare and prosperity.

