Trend:

President of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis has congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“On behalf of Latvian people and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of re-election as president of Azerbaijan. I am very satisfied with the rapid development of friendly relations between the two countries over the last years. Using this pleasant opportunity, I once again express our commitment to further strengthening the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia. I express you my deepest respect and best wishes,” said the congratulatory letter.