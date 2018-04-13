By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainy weather is expected in Baku on April 14. North-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +7-9˚C at night, +12-15˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +7-9˚C at night, +12-14˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 766 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent.

The lightning, intermittent rain are expected in country's regions. Snow is expected in mountainous areas. Western wind will blow.

The temperature will be +6-11˚C at night, +13-18˚C in daytime, +1-6˚C in mountains at night, +7-12˚C.

Temperature’s drop in the background of strong khazri wind on April 14-15 and prevailing damp weather conditions may create anxiety in meteo-sensitive people.

North-west wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 14-15.

Temperature will drop by 4-7 ˚C in comparison with previous days.

