By Trend

The US-based AJF & Associates Inc. and the Citizens’ Labor Rights Protection League have announced the results a joint exit-poll conducted at Azerbaijan’s presidential election on April 11.

According to the exit-poll results, 85.57 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev, 2.96 percent – for Gudrat Hasanguliyev, 2.48 percent – for Sardar Mammadov, 2.92 percent – for Zahid Oruj, 1.76 percent – for Hafiz Hajiyev, 1.42 percent – for Araz Alizada, 1.52 percent – for Farah Guliyev and 1.37 percent – for Razi Nurullayev.

Azerbaijan held a presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates were registered for the election.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process could be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

As of 17:00, 69.93 percent of voters, 3,716,135 people, voted in the presidential election.