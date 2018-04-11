By Trend

Els Independent Research Center has announced the results of an exit-poll conducted at Azerbaijan's presidential election on April 11.

The exit-poll was conducted at 300 polling stations of 118 constituencies.

Electronic technologies and a special program were used during the exit-poll.

Head of Els Independent Research Center, Irada Yagubova, said that the voters, who refused to participate in the exit-poll, amounted to 12-15 percent in Baku and 3-4 percent in the districts.

She noted that the voter turnout stood at 68.7 percent in the voting.

According to the exit-poll results, 82.71 percent of the voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev, 1.87 percent – for Araz Alizada, 2.01 percent – for Hafiz Hajiyev, 4.23 percent – for Gudrat Hasanguliyev, 3.56 percent – for Sardar Mammadov, 0.93 percent – for Razi Nurullayev, 3.37 percent – for Zahid Oruj and 1.33 percent – for Faraj Guliyev.