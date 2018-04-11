By Trend

It is especially pleasant to be in Azerbaijan as an observer from Kyrgyzstan, member of the Kyrgyz parliamentary delegation, monitoring the presidential election in Azerbaijan, Taalaibek Sabirov told Trend April 11.

“Presidential election in Azerbaijan is the most impressiveof those I have observed,” he said. “The observation mission is very important, especially taking into account very close friendly relations with Azerbaijan.”

According to Masabirov, it is especially pleasant that people are voting with pleasure.

"No violations have been observed during the voting process,” he said. “The high voter turnout was observed in all polling stations which we visited. I am sure that the election will give positive results and the Azerbaijanis will choose a worthy candidate. On behalf of our mission, we would like to wish prosperity and peace to the Azerbaijanis.”

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

