Trend:

The upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan will begin a new era in the history of the state, bringing with it new reforms and greater achievements, head of Israel-based NGO International Projects for Society, political analyst Arye Gut, said in his article published in the Jerusalem Post.

“Azerbaijan is currently experiencing an important stage of development, and its presidential election will be held on highest level of confidence and transparency. The country is doing its utmost to avoid any defects in the implementation of its laws,” said the expert.

Gut pointed out that the presidential election in Azerbaijan will be held against the backdrop of great experience in voting.

"This is a very important political event. We have always witnessed significant activity of the Azerbaijani people in elections who go to the polling stations and cast their votes. I do not doubt that Azerbaijanis this time will also be active in the presidential election," said the article.



Today the Azerbaijani public understands that the forthcoming election will be held on the basis of improved legislation and broader election experience, and the Central Election Commission has gained significant experience, he added.

Further, Gut noted that Azerbaijan is the most powerful country in the South Caucasus region.

“An independent policy based on national interests is the cornerstone of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy. An independent foreign policy primarily rests on the aspiration to forge equal relations with all countries. Azerbaijan does not tolerate the language of pressure. Cooperation with foreign partners is based solely on reciprocity,” said the expert.

Today, Azerbaijan is a steadfast partner in the arena of energy security area and plays a significant role in ensuring the energy security of European countries, noted Gut.